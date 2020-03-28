35 Deaths From COVID-19 In MA; Positive Cases State-Wide 3,240

For the second day in a row, 10 new deaths from COVID-19-related illness were announced by state public health officials on Friday (March 27th), as the number of people tested in Massachusetts grew to over 29,000.

There were 823 new positive cases reported in the state in 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,240 in Massachusetts.

In Quincy, four residents have died from complications due to COVID-19 as of March 26. The city also reported 62 confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. Twelve Quincy residents have recovered from the virus according to the city.

The 10 new deaths were men and women who ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s and who lived in Bristol, Barnstable, Middlesex, Franklin, Berkshire, and Norfolk counties.

They are:

Male, 60s, Berkshire County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized

Female, 80s, Norfolk County, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown

Female, 80s, Norfolk County, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized

Female, 80s, Norfolk County, preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown

Female, 90s, Berkshire County, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized

Male, 60s, Norfolk County, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown

Female, 90s, Franklin County, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalization unknown

Male, 80s, Middlesex County, preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown

Male, 90s, Barnstable County, unknown preexisting condition, hospitalized

Female, 90s, Bristol County, preexisting conditions, hospitalization unknown

Thirty-five Massachusetts residents have now died from COVID-19 related illness, up from 25 deaths March 26.

A total of 29,371 Massachusetts residents have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory, commercial and clinical labs, a jump of 5,750 tests since yesterday. The DPH daily online dashboard reflects testing results for 20 clinical and commercial labs performing testing in Massachusetts, in addition to results from the State Public Health Laboratory.

Expanded testing capacity in Massachusetts continues to be a focus of the work of the COVID-19 Response Command Center, and the effort to increase testing capacity across the state will continue.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts. At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person. If not, they should stay at home while they are sick. Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been 85,356 cases of COVID-19 and 1,246 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jurisdictions reporting cases include all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands.

In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

To keep updated regarding COVID-19 in Massachusetts, residents can text “COVIDMA” to 888-777 to receive COVID-19 text message alerts straight to their phone. More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19. For general questions, a 24/7 hotline is available by calling 2-1-1.