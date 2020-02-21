35 Quincy Fire Recruits Sworn In At City Hall Ceremony

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy Fire Department’s 35 newest members were sworn in Friday afternoon before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 100 family members, friends and firefighters.

The class of new recruits is the largest in the history of the department, according to Joseph Jackson, the city’s interim fire chief.

“There are more firefighters in this class than most departments in the commonwealth have on the job,” Jackson said. “It’s a huge, huge class.”

The firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony inside the Great Hall of the James R. McIntyre Government Center. City Clerk Nicole Crispo administered the oath of office to the firefighters in two groups.

The first group included:

Matthew Cardarelli, David Duong, Shawn Grady, Matthew Brouillard, Eric Weissmeyer, Rory Mulrey, David Atkins, Derek Murphy, Brendan Forde, Justin Drum, Roy Muller, Alfred Trinh, Andrew Moccia, Mitchell Law and James Vialpando.

The second group included:

Tyler Lagrotteria, Matthew Lawlor, Michael Granahan, Derek White, Robert Connell, Austin Granger, Jeffrey Belovarac, Jon Banuk, James Fitzpatrick, Brian Byrne, James Mullaney, Evan Darcy, Ryan Brennan, Nicholas Manning, Ryan Dunne, Benjamin Ronan, James Cedrone, Shawn Clancy and Collin McCarthy.

Jackson congratulated the new recruits on joining the department.

“Congratulations to you and your families. This is a great day for you guys and you guys are going to do great,” he said. “You guys are going to make a lot of connections that you are going to carry with you, not just in your career, but for the rest of life.”

Mayor Thomas Koch said each firefighter has his own story.

“Each of you have your own story,” he said. “Some of you served in the military. Some of you have had ancestors serving in the department or the city in some form. Some of may have dreamed of being firemen since you were a kid.”

Koch reminded the new recruits the public will call on them in times of need.

“You’re going to be called upon in a lot of different circumstances,” the mayor said. “People that call for your help are in deep need, whether it’s medical, whether it’s a fire, whether it is a number of possible issues, you are going to be responding.”

Being a firefighter in Quincy, Koch continued, is a great job that also comes with great responsibility.

“This is a great job. The city provides good benefits. We expect service and dedication from you as well,” Koch said. “Any time you come in contact with the public, treat them like they are your mother, your sister, your family member.

“They are our clients, they are our residents, they are citizens of this great city.”

The new hires will bring the number of personnel inside the department to 236 including all firefighters and officers. That is the highest number of firefighters in the department since Proposition 2 ½ was approved 40 years ago, Koch said.

“[That] means every piece has good coverage – every piece of apparatus, every neighborhood of our city and every station has excellent coverage,” he said.

Sixteen of the new hires are funded through a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, Koch said. The remaining new recruits will fill positions created by retirements.

Koch thanked Patricia McGowan, the city’s human resources director, for her work in hiring the new recruits, as well as the investigators in the Police Department who helped vet the candidates. He also thanked city councillors for their support of the department and U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch for helping secure the SAFER grant and other federal funds for the city.

The firefighters will begin their training Monday inside the former St. Mary School in West Quincy. Koch had purchased the site previously and aims to build a new elementary school there.

“These guys that we’re swearing in on Friday on Monday will start their classroom work in what is the basement of the old rectory and they will use the old school for a lot of different types of field work and exercises they do,” Koch told The Sun in an interview.

“They won’t be doing any burning there, but they do all kinds of things to train the guys in different situations.”

Jackson said the training will last ten to eleven weeks and will also include sessions at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow. The firefighters will be on probation for their first year with the department.