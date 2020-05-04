Ellwood J. Nordstrom of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy and Walpole, died May 1.

Ellwood worked for Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, model trains and spending time with family. He especially loved watching his grandsons play sports. He will be deeply missed.

Beloved husband of the late Janice (Bevilaqua) Nordstrom. Devoted father of Ellwood J. Nordstrom, Jr. and his wife Lori of Weymouth. Step-father of Tracy Landers of Quincy, Laurie Lambert of Quincy, Patrick Donovan of Quincy and the late Mark Donovan. Loving brother of Earling Nordstrom of FL and Christine Vlught of CA. Cherished PA to 10 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.