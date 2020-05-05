Louise A. (DiGiulio) Knowles, 91, of Weymouth, passed away in her home with her family by her side on May 1, 2020.

She was born and raised in Quincy by the late Nicholas and Maria DiGiulio. Louise later became a longtime resident of Weymouth where she raised her family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and was a loyal Patriots fan. Louise loved to spend time with her family, her sisters were her lifelong best friends.

Beloved wife of 49 years to the late W. John Knowles. Devoted mother to Diane Fardy and her husband Tom of Plymouth, Scott Knowles and his wife Christine of Abington and Gayle Maglio and her husband Donald of Abington. Cherished sister and best friend to Alice Jacobson of Weymouth and the late Virginia Merluzzo and Eleanor Leary. Proud grandmother of Hayley Saunders and her husband Christopher of Hanover, Marykathryn McLaughlin and her husband Matthew of Whitman, Alexandra Knowles of Abington and Erica Knowles of Boston and great grandmother of Lucas, Logan, Landan, Louis and Leo McLaughlin and Fintan, Maeve and Addison Saunders. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Louise to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 or to South Shore Health, 55 Fogg Road, Weymouth, MA 02190.