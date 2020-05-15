Meri Gjerazi, 89

Meri (Zdruli) Gjerazi, 89, of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Born and raised in Dardha, Albania she was the daughter of the late Fani Zdruli and Dhona (Ktona). Meri was the beloved wife of the late Vangjo Gjerazi, and the devoted mother of Ela Papaargjir and her husband Anastas of Quincy, and Kristina Cika and her husband Dhimitri of Worcester. She was the sister of Kico Zdruli and his wife Zhani of Worcester, and the loving grandmother of Ilda Cela and her husband Edmond of Milton, Linda Geder and her husband Kyle of South Boston, and Johana Trasha and her husband Klaus of Weymouth, and the proud great-grandmother of Mateo and Aria Cela.

Meri was a seamstress in the apparel industry in Albania before emigrating to the United States. The greatest joys in her life came from time spent with her family.

In light of current circumstances, services for Meri on Friday, May 15th will be private, with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.