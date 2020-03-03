38 Quincy Residents Quarantined Over Coronavirus

By SCOTT JACKSON

Thirty-eight Quincy residents who recently returned from overseas are under self-isolation at their homes as a precautionary measure amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Commissioner Ruth Jones said Tuesday afternoon.

Those individuals will stay under self-isolation for 14 days, the incubation period for the disease.

Jones said the residents who are self-isolated are required to stay at home during the two-week period, wear a mask, and keep away from others in their household.

Those under self-isolation are asked to take their temperatures twice each day and monitor themselves for symptoms of the disease. Staff from the Health Department contacts each of those residents three times a week and the residents are asked to call the department if their temperature exceeds 100.4 degrees or if those notice any symptoms.

As of Tuesday, none of the residents has reported a fever or other symptom.

“No one has had any issues,” Jones said.

On Monday night, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced a woman in her 20s from Norfolk County has tested positive for the disease, COVID-19, at the state’s public health laboratory. Jones on Tuesday said the woman is not a Quincy resident.

Specimens from the woman’s test will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation; if confirmed, it would be the second confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Massachusetts since the outbreak started in the U.S. in January.

The woman had recently traveled to Italy as part of a school group and was symptomatic, the DPH said. The woman was recovering at home.

“We are grateful this individual is recovering,” state Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement. “We understand the concern this new virus is causing, and our state’s ability to quickly test for the virus is a positive development. The risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts.”