Michael S. Calabro, Jr., age 76, of Abington, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Colony Center for Health and Rehabilitation, surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born, raised and educated in Quincy. Although he lived in Abington for most of his life, he considered Water Street in Quincy to be home.

Michael, the definition of a hard worker from a very young age, was the owner and operator of M&C Plumbing Company. He had been retired for several years. Although plumbing was his trade, Michael was known for his keen ability to take on, and achieve, any task which involved craftmanship and ingenuity. Regardless of any trade, title, or labor, Michael was always willing to assist those in need – family, friends, and strangers alike.

May Michael forever be remembered for his larger-than-life personality and his ability to provide for, and to protect, those whom he loved.

Husband of Dolores A. (Cambria) Calabro.

Devoted father of Michael P. Calabro, Esq. and his wife Noelie of Louisiana, Danielle D. Light and her husband Ernest, and Christopher J. DiFazio, all of Abington.

Loving grandfather of Addison M. Calabro, Michael P. Calabro, Jr., Samantha Lewandowski, Nicholas Light, and Isabella Light.

Cherished great grandfather of Cambria Wentworth and Jax Vincent Lewandowski.

Dear brother of the late Joseph M. Calabro and his wife Barbara of North Weymouth, the late Frank J. Calabro, Q.P.D., Ret. and his wife Carol of Quincy.

Beloved son of the late Michael S. and Candida (Iovanna) Calabro.

Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 16th, at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.