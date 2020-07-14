Christopher J. O’Connor of Quincy died July 11, 2020.

Chris adored his family, they were most important and everything to him. He enjoyed going fishing and being by the water. He is a proud US Army National Guard veteran, served in Iraq and earning commendations. He had his pilot license for single engine, multi engine, seaplane, and helicopters and loved to take his kids flying.

Chris graduated from Quincy College with an associate’s degree in criminal justice and worked for the plumbers union for a while. Most recently, he was a heavy equipment operator for the City of Quincy Water Department.

Chris worked hard to provide and take care of his family. He would do anything for his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Devoted son of Catherine (Keane) of Quincy and the late Patrick O’Connor. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (Hunter) O’Connor of Quincy. Cherished father of Haley, Brendan, and Siobhan O’Connor, all of Quincy. Loving brother of Thomas O’Connor of Norwell and Judy O’Connor of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11:30 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christopher may be made to Disabled American Veterans, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133.

