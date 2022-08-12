45 New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Mass.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Thursday announced 45 additional cases of monkeypox within the prior seven days, bringing the total number of monkeypox cases in the Commonwealth to 202 residents since the state’s first case was announced May 18.

The department provides public updates on monkeypox in Massachusetts on a weekly basis each Thursday.

The 45 cases announced this week had their diagnoses between August 4 and August 10. DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. Individuals with monkeypox are advised to isolate and avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious.

There are currently 14 health care providers offering vaccination across the state. The list of health care provider sites is updated on a rolling basis on the Commonwealth’s monkeypox vaccine website . Additionally, the state has activated mobile providers to assist in vaccine administration. JYNNEOS vaccine allocation data by jurisdiction are updated on a weekly basis each Wednesday on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website JYNNEOS Monkeypox Vaccine Distribution by Jurisdiction

Due to extremely limited national availability of vaccine, the JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts still remains limited at this time. Vaccination is available to individuals who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and who live or work in Massachusetts. Vaccine is prioritized for individuals at greatest risk of exposure to someone with monkeypox. If an individual believes they qualify for a monkeypox vaccine, they should contact their healthcare provider or one of the state’s designated provider locations.

Current data from CDC indicate that there have been 10,392 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents as of August 10. Regularly updated case counts can be obtained on the CDC’s website: 2022 U.S. Map and Case Count . Patients generally recover fully from monkeypox in 2-4 weeks.

The World Health Organization on July 23 declared the global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and on August 4, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a national health emergency. Gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men continue to make up a significant proportion of the cases identified to date. However, the risk is not limited to the LGBTQ+ community, and anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.

While the virus does not spread easily between people, individuals can spread the infection once they develop symptoms. Transmission occurs through direct contact with body fluids and monkeypox sores, by touching items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or less commonly, through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact. In many of the recent cases, the locations of the rash lesions suggest transmission during sexual contact. Examples where monkeypox can spread and where it does not:

Monkeypox can spread through: Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions. Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing while a person is infected. Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone. Sharing towels or unwashed clothing. Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox)

Monkeypox does not spread through: Casual conversations. Walking by someone with monkeypox in a grocery store, for instance. Touching items like doorknobs.



Clinicians are asked to be alert to the possibility of monkeypox virus infection in individuals who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox. Early symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, but rash may be the first symptom. Rash lesions start flat, become raised, fill with clear fluid (vesicles), and then become pustules (filled with pus). A person with monkeypox can have many lesions or only a few. Learn more about how to recognize monkeypox . Providers should also test for other more common causes of rash illness as well as sexually transmitted infections (as appropriate); coinfections are not uncommon.

Actions for people to consider if they want to reduce their risk from monkeypox include:

Avoiding large gatherings like raves and dance parties where you may have lots of close body contact with others

Asking any partner, especially new partners whose health status and recent travel history you are not familiar with, if they have any symptoms of monkeypox

Staying informed by reading information available on the DPH and CDC websites

As the CDC advises, if you believe you may have monkeypox, you should contact your health care provider. If you need to leave your home, wear a mask, and cover your rash or lesions when around others. Those who live with or care for someone who may have monkeypox should wear a mask and disposable gloves if they need to have any direct contact with lesions and when handling any clothes or bedding if the person cannot do it themselves. They should also wash their hands regularly, especially after contact with the person who is infected or with their clothes, bed sheets, towels, and other items or surfaces they may have touched.

Current testing recommendations and submission guidelines are available on the website https://www.mass.gov/doc/clinical-and-laboratory-testing-guidance-for-monkeypox/download

For more information about this virus, visit www.mass.gov/monkeypox and www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox