451 Coronaviruses Cases In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

The number of coronavirus cases in Quincy grew to 451 on Wednesday, including more than 70 at a nursing home in Quincy Center.

Sixty-eight new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were reported on Wednesday in Quincy. Of those 451 total cases in the city, 129 have since recovered and 15 have died.

Quincy officials said Wednesday’s increase is due to an ongoing cluster identified at Quincy Rehab, a nursing home facility on McGrath Highway. The state Department of Public Health identified the nursing home as a hot spot, city officials said, and the National Guard was brought in to assist with testing the entire population of the facility. More than 70 cases have been reported there.

The state is now managing the cluster and an epidemiologist and additional DPH staff have been assigned to the facility. A hotline has been established for family members of the residents of Quincy Rehab; those family members can call 617-660-5399.

The city and Manet Community Health Center have been working together to test clients of Father Bill’s Place. More than 100 of Father Bill’s clients had been tested as of Wednesday, four of whom tested positive.

Manet is also working with the Quincy Housing Authority to test tenants that meet the criteria, city officials said. Fourteen cases have been identified at QHA properties citywide.

City officials said Quincy Housing Authority residents should not panic but should heed advice from the city’s health department to stay in their units. The department has also issued a no-visitation order for QHA properties.

The Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,755 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 29,918. The DPH also reported an additional 151 deaths on Wednesday, increasing the death toll in Massachusetts to 1,108.

The DPH also reported on Wednesday that 9,487 residents throughout the state are now undergoing monitoring or under quarantine for COVID-19. An additional 8,118 residents have completed monitoring and are no longer under quarantine.

Gov. Charlie Baker has said Massachusetts is likely in the middle of a surge in coronavirus cases. Residents of the state have been advised to stay home and not go out unless it is necessary to do so. Those who do leave their homes are asked to wear face coverings to help stop the spread of the virus.