Virginia ‘Ginny’ Giblin, 94

Virginia “Ginny” (Howe) Giblin, 94, of Quincy, died peacefully August 23, 2020 at her granddaughter’s home in Lowell. Ginny was raised in Dorchester by her parents Thomas A. Howe and Mary (Fife) Howe. She graduated from Dorchester HS in 1944 where she was senior class secretary. Upon graduating, she worked as a stenographer at the Boston Edison Company. She was married to Edward “Rock” Giblin for 55 years and moved to Quincy later in life.

Coming from a big family of 13, Ginny was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. Everyone loved Ginny’s warmth and the comfort her kind spirit gave to others. She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist church in Quincy, MA and would say the rosary every day. She enjoyed her family, friends, bingo, and big band music. Ginny will be dearly missed by all.

Ginny had three children, a son David Howe Giblin (d.1991) of Racine, WI, a son Brian Giblin and his wife Lori of West Barnstable and a daughter Deborah DiBlasi and her husband Dan of Burlington. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Holly (Hemenway) Harmon and her husband Jeffrey of Lowell, Erin (Hogan) George and her husband Tom of Atlanta, GA, Crystal (Giblin) Cunningham and her husband James of Torrance, CA, Garrett Giblin of West Barnstable and Janelle (Giblin) Janeski and her husband Ken of Marina Del Ray, CA. In addition, she had five Great Grandchildren and thirty-two nieces and nephews and many friends.

The burial will be private in Quincy with a Celebration of Life gathering next summer in Lowell. Arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA in Quincy. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy, MA.