Forbes W. Kelley Jr.

Forbes Woodhull Kelley Jr. died peacefully Sept. 1 at his home in Quincy.

Skip, as he was known to his friends and family, was the son of Col. Forbes W. Kelley (U.S. Army) and Ruth T. Kelley (U.S. Navy Nurse Corps). He was born in California while his parents were on active duty there in 1945 and later moved to Hingham where he attended school. The family was a summer resident of Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

Mr. Kelley continued his education at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., after being discharged from the U.S. Army.

After serving in Korea and discharged, he continued his education at Northeastern University obtaining degrees in computer engineering, both hardware and software. Upon graduation, Mr. Kelley worked for several computer companies and became a contact for President Jimmy Carter for computer problems. Later he attended Harvard where he earned several degrees in environmental and economic areas. He joined the American Legion and was a member of the Harvard Club of Boston and Harvard Faculty Club.

Mr. Kelley was predeceased by his parents and survived by his cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald Home.

Memorial services are not planned at this time.

Arrangements were made by Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, Hingham.