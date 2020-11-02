Norma Alibrandi

Norma (Pellegrino) Alibrandi of Quincy, formerly of Hull and Hollywood, Fla., died October 31, 2020.

The beloved wife of the late Anthony “Tony” Alibrandi. Cherished mother of Fred Alibrandi and his wife Mary of Weymouth and James Alibrandi and his wife Dorothy of Hull. Daughter of the late John and Flora (Balduzzi) Pellegrino. Sister of the late Mary Fazio and Vera Macero. Devoted Grammie to Alaina and her husband Michael, Alyssa and her husband Michael and Anthony J. and his wife Caron. She is also Grammie to 9 great grandchildren, Michael, Marco, Tony, Montana, Christian, Luke, Antonio, Hudson and Sienna. She leaves behind her dear friend and longtime neighbor Frannie Slotnick. Mrs. Alibrandi left a positive impact on the lives of her many nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was fondly referred to as Grammie or Auntie Norma.

Norma was born in Boston and grew up in Somerville. In 1946 she married the love of her life Anthony J. Alibrandi and they later moved to Hull where they raised their family. She worked as a bookkeeper throughout the years and retired in the ‘80s. During her retirement they moved to Seminole Park in Hollywood, Florida where she and Tony enjoyed the beautiful weather, great friends and Norma’s favorite bocce!

In 2000, Norma and Tony moved back to Massachusetts and lived at 80 Clay St. in the Wollaston section of Quincy, where she provided loving care for her husband as his health declined. In 2019, Norma moved to the Fenno House on Hancock Street.

She was a talented painter who studied under Liz Baglione. In addition to her painting, she was also an antique dealer, along with her dear friend Frannie Slotnick, together they opened “Grammies Den.”

She loved dancing, quilt making, and bingo. A very active member at the Fenno House, Norma had a fierce competitive spirit and was a skilled poker player, she enjoyed all types of board games and activities.

A devout Catholic, Norma had a very special place in her heart for St. Mary’s Parish in Hull and instilled her strong faith in her family. The foundation of her life was her family, they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. She loved to be surrounded by them. Although they are broken hearted at their loss, they feel fortunate for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will live on in the hearts that love her so very much.

