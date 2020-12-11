55 Quincy Students Positive For COVID-19

By SCOTT JACKSON

Fifty-five Quincy Public Schools students tested positive for COVID-19 over a two-week period beginning in late November.

Health Commissioner Ruth Jones told the School Committee on Dec. 9 that 55 cases among students were reported between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8. Most of those students, 39 of them, were hybrid learners, nine were full-time in-person students and seven were fully remote.

Jones said there were two suspected incidents of in-school transmission during that period. They took place in two different schools.

In one instance, a teacher had tested positive for the virus and a student was determined to be a close contact. The student later tested positive during their quarantine period, Jones said, and the contact tracing investigation found the student had no other exposures to confirmed cases.

Jones said the district’s COVID-19 protocols were followed, but sometimes a teacher coming within six feet of a student is unavoidable.

“I don’t think there was a breakdown in protocol. I think in certain instances, getting closer than six feet to a child is a necessity in some of these classes,” she said. “I think in that instance that was most likely the issue – it was the type of classroom that the teacher had to be closer than six feet.”

The second incident involved three staff members who Jones said were either teachers or paraprofessionals that passed the virus to each other. They likewise had no other exposure to confirmed cases. Those three staff members worked together in school but may have also met outside of school.

“We’re not 100 percent sure that all of it might have been in-school transmission,” Jones said. “These three adults were friendly to begin with on the outside, may have had some contact on the outside as well as the inside, but frequently worked with each other in the process of their daily teaching schedules.”

During the same two-week period, Jones said there was an average of 41.1 new COVID-19 cases in the city per day. The total number of active cases in the city stood at 825 as of Dec. 9.

Jones said the city was in the midst of an influx in cases following Thanksgiving and she anticipates the same thing will happen after Christmas.

“We are right in the middle of the spike after Thanksgiving,” she stated. “I do expect there will be another spike after the Christmas holiday because, I think, people are still going to do what they want to do and get together.”

The health commissioner expressed concern about new cases among staff at nursing homes.

“In the original surge, we had a lot of nursing home patients involved and that was the brunt of the deaths,” Jones said. “For a long period of time, the nursing homes had no cases, no staff members positive. We are starting, and this is concerning to me, to see cases in nursing homes again and it is increasing pretty quickly starting with the staff members and now we are seeing patients involved in this.

“Again, these are the high-risk people that die from the virus.”

Quincy was designated a red community by the state Department of Public Health on Dec. 10. The city averaged 38.13 new daily cases per 100,000 residents during the prior two weeks and the positive test rate for city residents was 5.36 percent during that same period.

Communities like Quincy with more than 50,000 residents are considered green if they have more than 15 total cases and a daily new case rate of less than 10 per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Those communities would be considered yellow if they have a new case rate of 10 or more per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks or if they have a positivity rate greater than or equal to 4 percent. If the new case rate per 100,000 residents per day exceeds 10 and the positivity rate is greater than or equal to 4 percent, the community moves into the red.