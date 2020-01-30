55 Residents Displaced After Butler Road Fire

By SCOTT JACKSON

A two-alarm fire on Butler Road in Quincy Center Wednesday morning displaced 55 residents at least temporarily and caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The fire at 40 Butler Rd. was called in around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson. It started in the bathroom of a basement apartment, Jackson said, and damage from the fire extended from the basement apartment to the three units directly above it.

“It went up the pipe chase in the four apartments stacked on top of each other,” Jackson said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire later that morning. Jackson credited them for their quick response.

“These guys did a great job. If they didn’t stop it in the basement, we’d still be there,” Jackson said Thursday.

One resident of the building was treated at an area hospital for smoke inhalation, Jackson said. Damage from the fire was estimated at $250,000.

The brick building at 40 Butler Rd. includes 34 apartments, according to the city’s online property records. The building was built in 1930 and did not have sprinklers.

Jackson said 55 residents were living in the building, all of whom were displaced by the fire. The Koch Park and Recreation Complex, located at 1 Merrymount Pkwy., was opened as an emergency shelter after the fire broke out. The Red Cross provided overnight accommodations to 20 residents who live in the building.

The fire started in the electrical wiring inside the bathroom of the basement apartment, Jackson said. City inspectors were looking at the electrical system in the building on Thursday before deciding whether residents can return, he said.