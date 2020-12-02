Rocco C. DiTullio, age 78, a longtime resident of Hull, died peacefully, Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Rocco was born in Boston, to the late Esterina M. (Palla) and Rocco DiTullio. He was raised and educated in Arlington and was a graduate of Arlington High School. Rocco had lived in Hull for over fifty years.

He was proud to have served in the United States Air Force during the early 1960s.

Rocco was the well-known owner and operator of Rocco’s Barber Shop on Washington Street in Quincy Point. He established the business in 1968, operating it for forty-six years before retiring in 2014. Rocco loved being a barber and enjoyed many longstanding relationships with loyal customers.

Anyone who knew Rocco experienced his larger than life personality. He was a voice of counsel for many, always available for his customers, relatives, and friends in any adversity they might be experiencing. Rocco had a voice that filled a room with his unmistakable laugh that commanded our attention and lightened our hearts. Rocco had passion and he shared it lavishly with us all, even when it was sharing discoveries like the best way to warm day old pizza to fresh perfection: set the oven to 250 degrees, place the pizza in the oven, take it out just as the preheat finishes.

You always knew how Rocco felt at any given time, he was often a hard man to disagree with, but an easy man to love, and love him we did and do.

Beloved husband of the late Valerie A. (Bythrow) DiTullio. Devoted father of Rocco C. DiTullio, Jr. and his wife Luci of Rowley, Lawrence A. DiTullio of Hull, and Lisa M. Laverty and her husband Kevin of Essex, Vt. Loving grandfather of Rocco C. DiTullio III, Catherine R. DiTullio, John L. DiTullio, Anna F. DiTullio, Samantha R. DiTullio, Richard V. Laverty, Krispen J. Laverty, Carl A. Laverty, Roland F. Laverty, Oliver P. Laverty, Augustine L. Laverty, and Paul M. Laverty, and loving father-in-law of Stacy DiTullio. Longtime companion of Margaret Gianibas of Hull and loving surrogate father to Lisa Harrigan, Terry McDonald, Nick Gianibas and their spouses, and surrogate grandfather to their children. Rocco is also survived by many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, December 3, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish at Saint Ann’s Church, 208 Samoset Avenue, Hull, on Friday, December 4, at 10 a.m. Those attending the Funeral Mass should register at https://roccoditulliofuneralmass.eventbrite.com as occupancy is limited. The Mass will be livestreamed and the link will be available on his obituary at www.thesweeneybrothers.com. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Hull Village Cemetery. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Rocco’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

