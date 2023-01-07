65 Brave Souls ‘Plunge’ For Atherton Hough Elementary School January 7, 2023 About 65 participants took part in the 8th annual Houghs Neck Polar Plunge Saturday to benefit the Atherton Hough Elementary School. Here the plungers gather for a group photo before taking a quick dip in the chilly water near the Quincy Yacht Club. Organizers said this year’s plunge drew the most participants and raised $3,000 – the most ever. Among the groups who helped support the event were the Quincy Yacht Club, Sinclair Law, L.L.I.W. Welding and Metal Fabrication, Inc. and Lallis & Higgins Insurance. Houghs Neck resident Wayne Batson made and donated new event banners. There were also more than 20 raffle prizes donated. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Seamus Sollinger and his dad Jason Sollinger were among the participants at the 8th annual Houghs Neck Polar Plunge to benefit the Atherton Hough Elementary School Saturday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Isabella Grundig (left) looks back towards her friend Olivia Campbell as they head for dry land after a quick dip at the 8th annual Houghs Neck Polar Plunge Saturday. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Chilling out – Eddie Marquis from Milton relaxes after taking the plunge for the Atherton Hough Elementary School at Saturday’s 8th annual Houghs Neck Polar Plunge. Marquis went running with Margaret Dunn earlier in the morning and he heard about the Polar Plunge and decided to take part. With him is Teri Murphy. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Brave souls venture into the chilly water near the Quincy Yacht Club at the 8th annual Houghs Neck Polar Plunge to benefit the Atherton Hough Elementary School Saturday. Many onlookers turned out to support the plungers. Also on hand were members of the Quincy Police Dive Team. More photos in the Jan. 12th issue of The Quincy Sun. This photo courtesy of Noel DiBona. Share this!