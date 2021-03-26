State Police Shoot, Kill Armed Robbery Suspect In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

The hours-long pursuit of the suspect linked to the armed robbery of a Rockland convenience who fled to Quincy in a stolen police SUV ended when a state trooper shot and killed the 36-year-old man Friday morning.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey said the suspect was able to gain access to a rifle inside the Rockland police cruiser and at one point began to exit the vehicle, at which time he was fatally shot by a member of the State Police STOP team, the department’s equivalent to a SWAT unit.

“During the verbal negotiations, the police observed the suspect in control of a police patrol rifle. Despite the numerous requests to surrender, the suspect started to come out of the passenger door armed with the patrol rifle,” Morrissey said. “The State Police STOP team member discharged his weapon and shot the suspect.”

State Police medics were on scene and began to render assistance immediately, Morrissey said, along with paramedics from Brewster Ambulance. The suspect was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.

Morrissey said his office was in the process of investigating the fatal shooting of the suspect by the state trooper.

“It is unfortunate that anyone got shot by anyone and the last thing, I think, a police officer wants to do is be involved in a police-related shooting,” he said. “They are faced with an armed suspect and they have decisions to make and those decisions will be reviewed over the next few days.”

The suspect’s name had not been released as of 1 p.m. Friday; Morrissey identified him only as a 36-year-old white male.

Friday’s events began to unfold around 7 a.m. when the suspect robbed a 7-Eleven in Rockland, reportedly armed with a handgun, and made off with an undermined amount of cash, Morrissey said. The district attorney said police began searching for the suspect both on foot and in vehicles and the suspect was able to steal a police SUV and drive away.

The suspect fled north on Route 18 and struck several police vehicles, Morrissey said. The chase continued along Route 3 until the suspect took the off ramp leading to Burgin Parkway in Quincy around 7:22 a.m., where he came to a stop near the Quincy Adams MBTA station.

State and local police – including a State Police BearCat, an armored vehicle – responded to that scene and the exit was closed to traffic. Police were negotiating with the suspect while he was stopped.

The suspect remained on the off ramp for about an hour, Morrissey said, until the suspect drove off in the stolen SUV once again. The State Police BearCat, along with stop sticks, were able to stop the vehicle in the area of the BJ’s gas station on Liberty Street. Morrissey said a second BearCat, owned by the Quincy Police Department, responded to that scene and the two armored vehicles were used to pin the SUV in place.

Police continued to negotiate with the suspect in the vicinity of the gas station for about an hour before the suspect began to exit the vehicle and was shot.

Morrissey said no other injuries were reported at either scene in Quincy. A police officer may have been injured in one of the earlier crashes, he added.

The district attorney said it was too early to determine how the suspect commandeered the Rockland police SUV and how he was able to gain access to the rifle inside.

A State Police spokesman declined to comment on what was said during the approximately two-hour long window while negotiations between police and the suspect took place.

The Burgin Parkway exit was closed to traffic as the situation played out, snarling the morning commute and leading to delays on nearby local roads. The MBTA briefly suspended Red Line service between Wollaston and Braintree as a precaution.