Carol A. Glover of Quincy died peacefully on April 9, 2021.

Carol was a kind, gentle soul who had an affection for all animals, especially her dogs and birds. Her career as an X-ray technician brought her so much joy. She took the train into Boston while working for 35 years at Massachusetts General Hospital. She will be missed by all those that had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beloved daughter of the late Nazareth and Norma (Costa) Dalkranian. Loving sister of Patricia Sherman of Quincy, Donald Gale of Easton, Norma Arena of Medford, Sis Dimango of Stoneham, and Stephen Gale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday from 9:00-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Carol’s Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

