69th Parade Theme Selected: “Christmas Through The Decades”

The Christmas Festival Committee announces that the theme for the Quincy Christmas Parade has been selected from over 50 entries submitted to name the theme for the 69th addition of the City of Quincy’s annual parade.

This year’s theme winner is “Christmas Through the Decades”.

The winning entry was submitted by JoJo Hallisey who is a 7th grade teacher at the Central Middle School in Quincy and is a Quincy resident.

The theme contest kicks off the events for the season and the theme is very important to the parade as it is used by the various organizations to design floats for the parade which are judged, and cash prizes are awarded in several categories.

Hallisey said she watches the parade with family and friends and “although times have changed, we always have the consistency of our city’s Christmas Parade to look forward to around the holidays.”

Hallisey, who also is a summer clinic supervisor for the Quincy Recreation Department, will receive a plaque and will ride in the parade in recognition of her submitting this year’s winning theme. She said riding in the parade will be “such an honor and also allow me to see the joy on peoples faces.”

Organizations, schools, nonprofits and businesses interested in participating with a float in this year’s parade should contact the Parade Committee at 617-376-1251. Floats are judged in two categories and cash prizes are awarded floats made by community volunteers.

This year’s parade will feature for the first time the 380-member University of Massachusetts Minuteman Band. The parade will step off at noon on Sunday, Nov. 27th and march the length of Hancock Street from Quincy Center to North Quincy High School.