6th Annual ‘Polar Plunge’ Benefits Atherton Hough School PTO

The sixth annual Houghs Neck “Polar Plunge” was held Saturday morning at the public landing as 30 brave souls took a quick dip in 46-degree water for a good cause.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Atherton Hough Elementary School PTO.

The group of participants included children, senior citizens, community and school activists and city councillors Noel DiBona and Brad Croall.

Rain that was in the forecast held off until after the hearty plungers splashed in the water behind the Houghs Neck Maritime Center shortly after 10 a.m. under the watchful eye of the Quincy Police Dive Team.

