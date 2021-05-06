11 Residents Have Pulled Nomination Papers

By SCOTT JACKSON

Eleven Quincy residents have taken out nomination papers to seek municipal office in this fall’s election as of the end of the business day on Thursday

All nine seats on the City Council will be up for grabs this year along with three of the six seats on the School Committee. There is no mayoral election this year in Quincy.

Six of the residents have pulled papers to run for School Committee.

They include all three incumbents: Douglas Gutro of Arnold Street, Emily Lebo of Highland Avenue, and Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street. Joining them are political newcomers Ellen Patterson O’Donnell of Hatherly Road, Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street and Elizabeth Speakman of Merrymount.

The other five residents have pulled papers to run for City Council. Four are incumbents seeking reelection: At-large Councillor Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road; Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road; Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. of Fenno Street; and Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road. Joining them is Steven Perdios of Ruggles Street, who is seeking the Ward 2 seat.

The deadline to return the nomination papers to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 27 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.

If necessary, a preliminary election would be held on Sept. 14. A preliminary election would be required if more than two candidates run for one ward council seat, or if more than six ran for either councillor at-large or the school board.

Ballot position for the preliminary election would be determined during a drawing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13. The deadline to register to vote in the preliminary would be 8 p.m. on Aug. 25, the deadline to apply to vote by mail in the preliminary election – assuming state lawmakers allow mail-in voting this fall – would be Sept. 8, and absentee balloting would end at noon on Sept. 13.

The final election will take place on Nov. 2. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is 8 p.m. on Oct. 13, the deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 27, and absentee voting ends at noon on Nov. 1.