Koch Nixes Quincy College Proposal

By SCOTT JACKSON

Mayor Thomas Koch has withdrawn his request to borrow $23 million as the first step in his plan to construct a $100 million building to house both Quincy College and municipal offices amid opposition to the project from city councillors.

A source with knowledge about the situation said the mayor announced he would withdraw the request early Monday, hours ahead of a planned evening vote on the $23 million bond. A spokesman for the mayor did not immediately return a request for comment Monday morning.

The mayor notified Council President Nina Liang of his decision to withdraw the proposal in a letter Monday morning.

“Over the last several weeks, you and your colleagues have engaged in a robust dialogue on this matter, and I very much appreciate the thoughtful question, ideas and concerns the debate has generated,” the letter said. “It is clear to me that the body is not prepared to move forward on this proposal at this time.”

In his letter Koch also reiterated his plan to work with government colleagues including county, state and federal office holders to continue striving towards a permanent home for the college.

“I continue to believe deeply in the College and its future of vital importance to our community, and that providing it a permanent home is a critical element of that future,” Koch wrote.

Koch first announced plans to construct a new building to house both the college and city offices in his January 2020 inaugural address. The building would have been located on the site of the Munroe Building in Quincy Center.

The $23 million bond would have allowed the city to purchase the Munroe Building and a nearby parking lot, relocate its tenants, and design the new building.

Conceptual plans called for a 16-story, 205,000-square-foot building to house both the college and municipal offices now in the glass city hall annex building. A city consultant said last month it would cost $100 million to construct the new building, which could open as soon as 2025.

Six of the nine city councillors would have needed to vote in favor of the $23 million request in order for it to pass. Several councillors had expressed skepticism about the project at a committee hearing last week, and its approval was far from certain.

During last week’s meeting, Council President Nina Liang said she would vote against the proposal. Liang said the college’s outlook remains uncertain and compared financing the project with getting a loan to open a new business.

“Back when we were building out restaurants, if I went to a bank and said I want to borrow x amount of dollars to build out a new restaurant, I would have to show some guarantees about how I’m going to hit our break-even point to take out that loan,” she said.

“I approach this the same way. If we are going to spend $23 million to purchase this building and invest in this property…there needs to be some guarantees and I, based on the information that was provided, just don’t see that. I don’t see it being worth the risk.”

Councillor Anne Mahoney urged the administration to hit pause on the building project and instead focus on “some of the underpinning problems of the college.” She also reiterated her support for having the college work with the state to discuss becoming a community college – councillors had unanimously approved a resolution asking the school to do so on May 3.

“I don’t think a new building, a 16-story building, is going to take pressure off of you,” Mahoney said, addressing college president Richard DeCristofaro.

“I think we really need to take a giant step backwards and not talk about acquiring buildings and building buildings and doing that, and just try to get a good footing on Quincy College to see where it can go. I personally think a conversation with the state would make tons of sense.”

Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. said he wanted to see the college succeed, but said the city needs to take a look at how the school is governed first.

“I’m very uncomfortable with this. If we’re going to do something, we should look at the governance of Quincy College. The current governance led us down a path where we lost the nursing program for a while. We lost a lot of things in the college,” he said.

“Before we vote on any of this stuff, we should be looking at a change in governance in Quincy College. Either they are a city department, or they are not a city department.”

Ward 3 Councillor Ian Cain, who had also expressed skepticism about the proposal during last week’s meeting and a prior hearing in April, made a motion to put the $23 million ask up for a vote during the meeting last week.

“This is a complicated issue, but none of the decisions we are going to make tonight have anything to do with the governance of the college and I think that is probably for another day,” he said. “I don’t want to waste any more time discussing this.”

Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy denied the motion to put the item up for a vote. Cain challenged that decision, but councillors voted 5-4 to uphold McCarthy’s ruling. Noel DiBona, William Harris, Brian Palmucci and Phelan joined McCarthy in upholding the ruling while Anthony Andronico, Cain, Liang and Mahoney voted to overrule it.

McCarthy reiterated his support for the project at the close of last week’s meeting, saying the new building would help the college attract students.

“I think the facility does matter when kids and families are making decisions. That’s why they go on college visits – to look at the facility and see what they can get,” McCarthy said.

“It would be a destination in Quincy Center. It would help us more than it does now economically. And, I think folks would come back. I don’t think folks want to hide behind their computer screens online for the rest of their lives.”