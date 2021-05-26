Robert A. Campbell, 81

Robert Archibald Campbell, 81, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully May 22, 2021 after a long illness.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Priscilla (Barry) Campbell.

He was born in Quincy and attended Quincy Public Schools. He graduated Harvard University class of 1959, M.Ed. in 1961, and went on to teach in the Braintree Public Schools, where he was beloved by generations of students including a few third generation students!

In his spare time and since retirement he loved to travel, particularly to Hawaii. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature and wildlife and was an avid bird watcher, and did educational presentations with his reptile collection. He enjoyed reading and collected books on world history, art and science fiction.

He is survived by his sons: Ian Campbell and his wife Elizabeth Christmann and Colin Campbell and his wife Laura Campbell, his former wife Judy (Clifford) Campbell and five grandchildren: Leah, Anna, Melissa, Spencer and Erica Campbell.

Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, June 6th from 1-2:30pm with a memorial service to follow from 2:30-3pm.

Since he loved Hawaii, the family asks that if you have a Hawaiian shirt or dress, please wear it as we celebrate his life.