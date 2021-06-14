Yvonne M. Chandler

Yvonne M. (Mayfield) Chandler of Quincy passed away on June 9, 2021 at age 92.

Born in Plano, TX, she moved to Quincy with her husband Arthur in 1959. Yvonne worked and retired from Gillette.

Upon Arthur’s retirement in 1979, he purchased the Wollaston Theater which they ran together, she selling tickets, he running the show. They enjoyed the customers until in 2005 when high expenses forced them to close. They hoped to eventually re-open, but after Arthur’s death in 2008, Yvonne regretfully agreed to sell the dilapidating theater.

Yvonne is survived by her brother-in-law Robert Chandler and his wife Caroline of OH, sister-in-law Janet C. Hutchins and her husband Ralph of FL, formerly of Wellesley. Yvonne is predeceased by her sister the late Frances Ann Clark and her husband the late Byron Clark; Yvonne is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, June 15 from 10:00AM-11:00AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM in the funeral home. Burial is at Sagamore Cemetery in Sandwich.