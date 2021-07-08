Dorothy E. Curran

Dorothy E. (Riordan) Curran of Quincy died June 22.

Mrs. Curran was devoted to her faith and loved her family. She grew up in Quincy and was employed at Boston Gear. She enjoyed travel, entertainment, and loved animals.

Mrs. Curran was a fun loving and positive woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel Curran. Sister of the late Eleanor Solich, Marion Solich, and Ralph Roy. Loving aunt of George Solich and his wife Patty and Marilyn Solich-Costa and her husband Joe. Great aunt of John and George and great great aunt of Jack and Evan. Predeceased by her faithful companion Kerry the beloved dog.

Services were held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.