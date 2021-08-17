David M. Parks of Weymouth, previously from Quincy and Milton, passed away suddenly August 15.

Loving husband of Dianna Hansel of Weymouth. Son of the late Raymond and Ann Marie Parks. Brother of Edward Parks of Quincy. Also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10:30 A.M. in St Agatha Church, Milton. Visiting hour prior to the Mass from 9-10 A.M. in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

Burial will be private.

Donations may be made in David’s memory to the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, Quincy, at dmnazareth.org.