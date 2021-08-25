Dennis P. Cardarelli, age 69, a lifelong resident of Quincy and master pipefitter, died peacefully, Sunday, August 22, 2021 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness.

Dennis was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. He attended Quincy High School and completed industrial training at the Wentworth Institute.

Dennis was employed as a master pipefitter for the Frank I. Rounds Company of Randolph for many years. Prior to that, he was associated with the Ace Heating Company. Dennis had been retired for several years.

Dennis was an honorary member of the William R. Caddy Marine Corps League Detachment #124 in Quincy and enjoyed playing on their softball team.

He was proud to be an acquaintance of the former United States Ambassador to Slovakia, Ralph Johnson.

Dennis had a passion for photography. He also enjoyed gardening and was an avid Boston sports fan.

Beloved son of the late Theresa (Browne) Cardarelli and the late Leo P. Cardarelli, Sr. Devoted brother of Peter Cardarelli and his wife Katarina of Dorchester, twins Michael Cardarelli and his wife Samm of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Mark Cardarelli of Dorchester, Scott DeMarco of Somersworth, N.H., Regina Cameron of Weymouth, Christopher Cardarelli of Stoughton, Andrew Cardarelli and his wife Maureen of Carver, Joseph Cardarelli of Quincy, and predeceased by Gerard Cardarelli, Pamela DeMarco, and Leo Cardarelli, Jr. and his surviving wife Edith of Haverhill. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, August 29, from 2-5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, August 30, at 10 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Dennis’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

