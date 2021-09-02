Elizabeth A. Shionis, 90

Elizabeth Anne “Betty” (Hughes) Shionis, 90, of Quincy died August 31, 2021.

The beloved wife of the late George C. Shionis. Sister of Carol Chinn of Milton and George Hughes of Plymouth and the late William Hughes, Barbara Connolly and Doris Solari. Betty is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late William and Willa (Nickerson) Hughes.

In her earlier years, Betty worked for Filenes. She enjoyed shopping and loved everything to do with fashion. She also enjoyed dressing up and going out on the town with her late husband George.

She truly loved her life. She had a very special place in her heart for cats. Betty will be sadly missed by all those who were fortune to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 10 AM-12PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY, followed by a funeral service which will be celebrated on Friday at noon in the funeral home.

Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory Betty may be made to The Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169.