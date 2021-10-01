Vincent P. Zagami, age 80, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Colony Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Abington.

Vincent was born in Quincy, where he was raised and educated. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1959.

He was employed as a pipe coverer and was a proud member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers, Local 6 for fifty-five years.

Vin was a veteran, serving four years in the U.S. Navy as a seaman, aboard the destroyer, USS Lowry (DD-770).

He was a member of the South Shore YMCA in Quincy where he enjoyed walking, swimming and his many friendships. He was also a New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.

Beloved son of the late Joseph W. and Violet (Sebastini) Zagami. Devoted brother of Joseph L. Zagami and his wife Judith of Quincy. Dear uncle of Diane Rubin of Canton and the late Deborah Condon-Davis and her surviving husband William Davis of Quincy. Great uncle of Jamie Rubin of Holbrook, Danielle Rubin of Canton, Kristen Condon and Cory Condon both of Quincy. Vin is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, October 4, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, October 5, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Vincent’s memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.