Dennis F. Tellier, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the age of 67.

Dennis was born in Weymouth, on October 6, 1954, to Robert Tellier and the late Catherine (McGrath) Tellier.

Dennis was a construction superintendent and member of the carpenters’ union Local 424. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Dennis loved his Harleys and Ford F-150 trucks. He enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and weekly garage lunches with his brother, Brian, and friends. Dennis was a proud member of the Nickerson Post in Quincy, the Quincy Elks, and the Old Colony Yacht Club.

Dennis was a charmer and a strong-willed person. He was a good man and would do anything for anyone. Those who knew him would remember him most for his mustache, enjoying a bottle of Budweiser and Wednesday date night with the love of his life, Audrey. Dennis will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Dennis was the beloved husband of Audrey J. (Collier) Tellier of Quincy, with whom he shared many devoted and loving years of marriage. He was the father of Devin Tellier of Middleboro and stepfather of Gregory Minezzi of Madrid, Spain; Ryan Minezzi, his wife Hope and their son Kai of Brooklyn, NY; brother to Brian Tellier and his wife Nancy and their daughters Samantha and Alexandra of Marshfield; and dog dad to Ruby. Dennis is also survived by his mother-in-law Joanie Collier of Pt. Jeff, NY, his brother-in-law Don Collier and his wife Donna of Rocky Point, NY.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family and pay respects during visiting hours on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 3-7 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Following cremation, Dennis will be interred privately in Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland.

Please, the family prefers no flowers. The family would appreciate if memorial contributions be sent in Dennis’ name to Good Shepherd Community Care by visiting: gscommunitycare.org/donate.

Please see keohane.com for directions and to offer online condolences.