Charles S. Boudreau, age 78, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born in Boston, to the late Charles and Catherine (Murphy) Boudreau, and he was raised in Roxbury. Charles had lived and worked in Quincy for most of his life.

One of six siblings, he was the dear brother of Robert, Lorraine, Patricia, Kenneth, and Catherine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Charles considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment.

Devoted father of Scott Boudreau, Kellie Boudreau, Kimberlie Hartnett, Holly Boudreau, Charles Boudreau, and Kristen Lika.

Charles was also the loving grandfather of eight grandchildren, Erin, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Joseph, Nicole, Noelle, Holton, and Evelyn.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, October 11, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, October 12, at 10 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

