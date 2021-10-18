Maria E. Hurley

Maria Elaina Hurley of Quincy died October 16, 2021.

Beloved wife of Thomas J. Dormady. Cherished daughter of Frances V. (Clark) Hurley of Quincy and the late Edward F. Hurley. Devoted mother of Megan Wright and her husband Timothy of Whitman and Katherine Dormady and her boyfriend Tyler DeMoore-Gonzalez of Maine. Grandmother of Jocelyn and Brady Koch. Sister of Pauline Hurley of Quincy. Niece of Richard and Mary Clark of Milton and Pauline “Auntie Yetta” Clark of Hyannis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 21, 2021, in St. Mary’s Church, 115 Crescent Street, Quincy at 12:30 pm. Visiting Hours, Wednesday, October 20,2021 in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, 4-8pm.

Private interment.

To send the family a condolence message, please visit dolanfuneral.com.