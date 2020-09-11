9-11 Remembrance Ceremony At Flags For Veterans Island September 11, 2020September 11, 2020 SONS OF THE AMERICAN Legion, Squadron 294, Morrisette American Legion Post, held a 9-11 remembrance ceremony Friday morning marking the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks “and to honor those innocent lives that were taken by those acts of pure evil,” said Squadron Acting Commander Joseph Brill. Here Brill (front) along with fellow SAL members Paul O’Neill, Robert Lewis and Noel DiBona, pause after placing a memorial wreath at the main flag pole at Flags for Veterans Island. Terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Two planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, one flew into the Pentagon in Arlington, VA just outside Washington, D.C. and a fourth crashed in rural Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed and more than 25,000 were injured. The death toll included 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. Quincy Sun Photo Robert Bosworth Veterans and members of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 294, Morrisette American Legion Post, bow their heads as a moment of silence is observed Friday morning at Flags for Veterans Island in memory of the innocent lives that were killed in the 9-11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago on Sept 11, 2001. From left to right are Steve Dunlea, Ralph Maher, Robert Lewis, Guy Ferris and Leo Reardon. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth SONS OF THE American Legion Squadron 294 members Steve Dunlea, Leo Reardon and Ralph Maher lower the American, POW/MIA and Sons of the American Legion flags to half-staff in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 9-11 terrorist attacks. At left is Quincy Veterans Council Commander and SAL member Robert LaFleur who sounded taps at the end of the ceremony. Quincy Fire Department also held a 9-11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Headquarters Friday morning. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!