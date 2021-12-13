92-Year-Old Man Attacked At Quincy Center Station

A Boston man has been charged with assault and battery for an unprovoked attack on a 92-year-old man at the Quincy Center MBTA station Friday afternoon.

Transit Police officers were called to the station around 2:30 p.m. on Friday after being notified about the assault, the department stated. Upon arrival officers located the 92-year-old male victim bleeding from his head and a concerned citizen attempting to control the bleeding.

Witnesses present pointed out a male, later identified as Armando Hernandez, 49, of Boston as the assailant, police said. Officers immediately sought out Hernandez and made observations of his inebriated state and his uncooperative disposition.

The victim relayed he was forcefully shoved from behind, which caused him the fall to the ground striking his head on the pavement, according to police. The attack was unprovoked, and the victim has no familiarity with Hernandez.

Hernandez was taken into custody for assault and battery on an elderly person with injuries and transported to Transit Police headquarters for booking, the department said.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.