Robert L. Morris, 76

Robert “Bob” L. Morris, 76, of Quincy and Meredith, NH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Bob was born in Boston to Herbert and Helen (Hogland) Morris and raised in Quincy. Bob graduated from North Quincy High School in 1963 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve where he earned the rank of sergeant. He then earned his Bachelor’s degree in marketing from Belknap College in Center Harbor, NH.

He enjoyed spending his time skiing in North Conway, NH, at the Polecat Ski Club, where he met his wife, Joanne. He also cherished his summers on Bear Island and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. He has many lifelong friends from college, the ski club, Winnipesaukee Colony Club, and Scalisi Marina.

Bob was selfless, helpful and would do anything for his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of Joanne McCabe Morris. Devoted father of Meredith Lee Morris and Joseph Francis Morris (QFD) both of Quincy. Loving brother of Judith Mullen and her husband Paul of Weymouth, and Jayne Crowther and her husband John of Laconia, NH. Cherished uncle of Jack (Kristen) and Geoffrey (Emily) Crowther. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Friday, January 21, 2022 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 10:30 AM.

Please see keohane.com for directions and online condolences.