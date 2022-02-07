In Boston, William Robinson Jr., age 58, passed away peacefully following a brief illness while surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 3, 2022.

William is survived by his beloved wife Noelle (Madrigale) Robinson. He was born in Quincy, the son of the late William & Esther (Egnet) Robinson Sr.

William had been an East Taunton resident for the past 20 years and was formerly of Quincy and Weymouth. He was educated in Quincy schools and graduated from North Adams State and received his Masters degree from Northeastern University. William served on the Weymouth 3rd of July committee. William worked as a risk manager for Sevita, formerly the Mentor Network in Boston. He enjoyed camping, boating, salt water fishing, his dogs, Wednesday night polka with the boys and above all cherished his time with his family.

William leaves his two loving daughters, Kathryn and Emily Robinson of East Taunton, his sister, Linda Gineitis of Chadds Ford, PA and the late Janet Robinson, formerly of FL. William also leaves several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the O’Keefe Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral home service at 6:30 p.m. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers donations in William’s memory may be made to Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900. Arlington, VA, 22202.

