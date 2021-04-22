96-Year-Old Quincy WWII Veteran Honors Army Lieutenant Who Saved His life

Anthony Grasso, a 96-year-old World War II veteran from Quincy, hopes to travel to Colombia, SC, in May to visit the grave of Lieutenant Frank DuBose who died at the 1944 Battle in Hurtgen Forest.

Private Grasso’s daughter Donna launched a GoFundMe to fund his travel expenses and those of his caregivers. She wrote, “Time is not on the side of our WWII veterans. Of the 16 million who fought in that war, less than 300,000 are alive today…With your help, we can fulfill his wishes.”

Local police departments and the Veterans Affairs Office will provide a ceremonial sendoff to Private Grasso on May 27th. I am happy to assist in connecting you with the GoFundMe organizer, Donna Grasso Dunn, if she is available.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/9wft/saving-private-anthony-grasso