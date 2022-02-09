William F. Hughes, 92

William F. Hughes, of Weymouth, formerly of West Quincy, died Feb. 7, 2022 at the age of 92.

Beloved husband of 45 years to the late Barbara J. (Barton) Hughes. Loving father of Claire Hughes Smith of Norwell and the late Michael W. Smith of Gettysburg, PA; and her sister Lenore C. Walker and her husband Bruce Walker, DVM, of Weymouth. Cherished “Bunga” of James Smith of Raleigh, NC and Catherine Smith of Norwell. Dear brother of Irene Hughes of Quincy, the late Patricia Hughes, the late Mary George, the late Ann MacKinnon, and the late Henry Hughes, Jr. Companion of Ellen Nicholson of Centerville.

Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, (N.A.S. Pearl Harbor & N.A.S. Atsugi, Japan), in the Far East during the Korean Conflict. He received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Bridgewater State University. In 1994, after 40 years of service in education, Bill retired as a Principal in the Weymouth Public Schools. He was also a longtime employee of South Shore Bank. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus, #5027, St. Francis Xavier Council as well as a Weymouth Town Member from Precinct 12 for 25 years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

