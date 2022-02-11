Quincy Fire Lieutenant John C. Murphy Sr. retired, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side and entered into the presence of his savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 5, 2022 after a 5-year struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in South Boston, to William Francis and Mary Bridget (Sullivan) Murphy in 1934. He was raised in Houghs Neck and graduated from Quincy High School Class of 1954. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War era from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed at Fort Buckner, Okinawa. He was recalled into the United States Army once again in October 1961 for the Berlin Wall Crisis to serve for an additional year. John graduated from the Fore River Shipyard Apprentice program and worked as an outside machinist until he was appointed as a firefighter for the City of Quincy in May 1962. During his career, he worked in several stations throughout the city and retired from Engine 6 in Houghs Neck on Aug. 30, 1996, after serving a total of 34 years.

John was a member of the Quincy Retirement Board for many years. He was a member of the Quincy High School Class of 1954 Reunion Committee, coordinating many of the class reunions. He was also involved in many local election campaigns. John attended exercise classes at the Quincy YMCA where he developed many new friendships over the years. Most of all, he was known for his 9-mile walks, exploring the city he loved.

Accompanied by his wife, he enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. Together they wintered in Florida. He also enjoyed visiting his friends in Limerick, Ireland.

John was devoted to his four children, thirteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren spending much of his retirement attending their sporting events, activities, graduations, and celebrations.

Loving husband of 64 years to Roberta (Forbush) Murphy. Caring father of Michele Wilbur (Jonathan) of Weymouth, John Murphy (Joann) of Boston, Russell Murphy (Susan) of Dallas, GA and David Murphy (Pamela) of Plymouth. He was affectionately known as Papa to Christopher Wilbur (Danielle) of Blue Bell, PA, Laura Murphy (Stephen) of Pembroke, John Murphy III (Kelsey) of Pembroke, Emma Venteicher (Andrew) of Edina, MN, Thomas Murphy of Quincy, Kevin Murphy of Lake Mary, FL, Caroline Wilbur of Weymouth, Sean Murphy of Plymouth, Benjamin Murphy of Boston, Patrick Murphy of Dallas, GA, Nathan Murphy of Boston, Mitchell Murphy of Plymouth and the late Matthew Murphy of Plymouth. Great grandchildren Addison and Violet Wilbur, Katelyn and Rachel Murphy, Evelyn, Eloise, and Elijah Venteicher, John IV and Jocelyn Murphy.

John also leaves behind three sisters Esther Mullaney, Marjorie Comoletti and Veronica Mormino, and sisters-in-law Lois Murphy and Betty Holland. John cherished his 57-year friendship with Weymouth Firefighter Paul Horigan. He was also the brother of the late Richard Murphy (QFD), Theresa MacNeil, and William F. Murphy, Jr. (QPD).

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral service will be conducted at Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear St., Quincy at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Burial will follow at the Old North Cemetery, 126 Norton St., Weymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.

Please see Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.