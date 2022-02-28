David T. Brown, 83

David T. Brown, of Quincy, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was 83.

Born in Norwell on Oct. 27, 1938, he was the son of the late Thomas and Marion (Hardwick) Brown. David was raised in Los Angeles, California, attended local schools, and graduated from high school in 1956.

After high school, David moved back to Massachusetts to help care for his grandmother and began working for Stop & Shop Supermarket as a butcher in the deli. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. David retired in 2017 after many years of service to the community.

David was a quiet and reserved person. In his spare time, David enjoyed birding, spending time in nature, and being with his family. David will be missed by all the lives he touched.

David was the beloved husband of Donna J. (Larson) Brown of Quincy. The two married on May 10, 1975, and together they shared 47 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Tim M. Brown of Quincy and William T. Brown of Taiwan.

David’s funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in David’s name to SPCA International, PO Box 2008, Milford, NH 03055 or by visiting: spcai.org.

