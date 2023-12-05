A. Jean Marinelli, 98

A. Jean (Benedetti) Marinelli, age 98, of Quincy and Braintree, passed peacefully into eternal life, Sunday, December 3, 2023 at the Royal Wayland Nursing Home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Jean was born in Quincy. to the late John and Rita M. (Ciardelli) Benedetti, both immigrants from Italy. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1943, and the former Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. She lived in Quincy for the past twenty-six years, previously in Braintree for forty-five years.

During World War II, she had trained as a nurse cadet in WAVES (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service) before beginning her nursing career at the Belliveau Hospital in New York City’s Bowery section. Jean was a dedicated registered nurse, working as a City of Quincy visiting nurse in the Merrymount area of Quincy. She later worked as a nursing supervisor at the former Long Island Hospital in Boston Harbor and at the John Scott Nursing Home in Braintree.

Jean enjoyed her time and friendships at 1000 Southern Artery, where she was well-known for her nursing skills and for participating in senior blood pressure clinics and volunteering at the former Quincy Hospital.

A woman of great faith, Jean was a longtime active parishioner and daily communicant of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Braintree. Over the years, she served in various capacities and was involved in the early days of Saint Francis Elementary School.

Most of all, Jean loved spending time with and was devoted to her family. She was a source of joy, kindness, comfort, wisdom, and faith to those who were fortunate to know her.

Beloved wife for fifty years of the late Frank V. Marinelli, having married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1948 in Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy.

Devoted mother of Frank A. Marinelli, Esq. and his family of Braintree, Peter S. Marinelli, Esq. and his family of Wrentham, and the late John P. Marinelli.

Loving grandmother of three grandsons and one great granddaughter.

The last of three siblings, Jean was predeceased by her dear sisters, F. Marie Benedetti and Louise E. Logan.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, December 10, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Brighton Hospice, 1234 Chestnut Street, Suite 101, Newton, MA 02464.

