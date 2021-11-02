A. Mario Salvatore, 90

A. Mario Salvatore, age 90, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, November 1, 2021 at South Shore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Biagio and Theresa (D’Angelo) Salvatore, he was raised there and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950. He had lived in Weymouth for five years, previously in Quincy for all of his life.

Mario began his career in retail before being drafted into the U.S. Army, serving overseas during the Korean conflict. Following his military service, he resumed his retail career, eventually rising to the level of senior executive. Upon his retirement from retail, he worked in business development at the Don Orione Home in East Boston.

Mario was a member of the Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion Post #294, the Quincy Lodge of Elks, and was a past Venerable of the Quincy Sons of Italy. He was a lifelong parishioner and usher at Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy.

Mario enjoyed stamp and coin collecting and was a model train enthusiast. Most of all, he was devoted to his family.

Beloved husband for sixty-nine years of Maryann (Belmonte) Salvatore. Devoted father of Teresa P. Pellegrino and her husband Frank of Boston, Arnold B. Salvatore and his wife Wanda J. of Weymouth, and Deanna S. McLaughlin and her husband Kevin of Abington.

Loving grandfather of Michael P. Pellegrino and his wife Christie, Marianne C. Ribeiro and her husband Matthew, Diana Biega and her husband Alex, Peter Salvatore and his wife Chelsea, Joseph Salvatore and his wife Nikki, and Andrew McLaughlin.

Much-loved great grandfather of Carter, Lucca, Mia, Milo, Parker, Maddox, Brayden, Nora, Luke, and Makayla.

The last of six siblings, Arnold was predeceased by Leah Shea, Elsa Marella, Dora Salvatore, Anthony Salvatore, and Robert Salvatore. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, November 6, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mario’s memory may be made to the Don Orione Home, 111 Orient Avenue, East Boston, MA 02128.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.