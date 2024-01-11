AAA Offers Tips For Drivers, Homeowners In Flooding’s Wake

Many people are assessing the damage to homes and vehicles in the wake of severe flooding that inundated parts of the northeast Wednesday. As the cleanup continues, the threat of additional flooding looms with more rain in the forecast this weekend.

To help homeowners protect their property, AAA Insurance offers these tips:

Know your coverage. Remember that the standard homeowners or renters policy does not typically cover damage to the building or its contents as a result of a flood. Flood insurance is a separate policy that can be purchased from the National Flood Insurance Program through an insurance agent. Even if you don’t live in a floodplain, flood insurance might be a smart investment if any water intrusion has been an issue during severe rain events. Put outdoor furniture inside. Bring loose and light objects like patio furniture and garbage cans inside. Anchor objects that can’t be brought inside, like grills. Reinforce doors, windows, walls, and the roof. Make sure all openings and crevices are closed, secured, and covered to prevent a strong wind gust from blowing something open and letting the elements inside. Clear debris from gutters and drains. Clogged gutters can cause pooling along the roof structure, and debris in the drainage area can prevent water from collecting along the foundation. Keep a stockpile of plywood, plastic sheeting, sandbags and other emergency materials. Charge your phone, portable chargers, and any other essential items in case a power outage occurs. Take pictures of your house, foundation, roof, interior and exterior walls and inside each room to avoid a dispute whether damage is pre-existing.

To protect your vehicle, AAA recommends:

Typically, flood damage is fully covered by comprehensive insurance policies. Damage to a vehicle covered only by a collision policy will have to be paid out-of-pocket.

After driving through deep water, your brakes will be wet and might not perform as expected right away. Gently apply the brakes and brake early and gently to dry them off.

Hot brake rotors can be warped or damaged when they come in contact with cold flood water.

If your car is submerged while parked and the engine was not turned on, have the car towed to a trusted repair facility to be inspected and serviced before attempting to start the car. Draining and replacing engine oil, coolant and other fluids may be required if the car is repairable.

Before attempting to start a flood-damaged car, check all mechanical components and systems that contain fluids for water contamination.

Take detailed photos of the car, inside and out, before attempting cleaning or repairs.

Inspect, clean and dry any electrical system components and connections.

If water entered the passenger cabin, use a vacuum designed to suck up water to thoroughly clean the carpets and seats.

Look under carpeting and trunk liners for standing water, such as in the spare tire well.

Check under the dashboard for signs of water damage.

Call your insurance company. Hopefully, you have comprehensive coverage, which will cover repairs to a flood damaged vehicle. But in many cases, the damage will exceed the vehicle’s value and be considered a total loss.

Even minor flood damage can cause a vehicle to be totaled by an insurance company. Water damage may not be immediately apparent. Over time, components that were exposed to water can corrode, causing frustrating and expensive problems down the road.

Moisture trapped deep in the recesses of a car can be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria. Pay attention to any odors and moisture on interior surfaces, particularly when the car is parked with the windows closed for a period of time.