AAA Reminds Motorists Vehicular Heatstroke Risk Surges During Heatwaves

As Massachusetts sits on the cusp of a three-day heatwave, AAA reminds motorists that the risk of vehicular heatstroke is at its highest this time of year and the safety of children and pets in cars should be top of mind.

As of July 26, 2023, 14 children have died in the United States as the result of vehicular heatstroke. In 2022, this preventable tragedy claimed the lives of 33 children, and 954 children have perished in hot vehicles since 1998, the year pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths were first recorded.

On a summer day, leaving a child or a pet inside a vehicle for less than 10 minutes can prove fatal. Children and pets cannot regulate their body temperature like adults, and their bodies heat up three to five times faster. Heatstroke is clinically defined as core body temperature of 104 degrees, which is when potentially fatal brain and organ damage begins. Even on a 70-degree day, with the windows cracked, the temperature inside a closed vehicle can reach over 115 degrees in less than 15 minutes.

An examination of media reports covering 938 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths for a 25-year period (1998 through 2022) revealed the following:

– 52.61% – Forgotten by caregiver (496 children)

– 25.29% – Gained Access on their own (237)

– 20.28% – Knowingly left by caregiver (190)

– 1.81% – Unknown (17)

Notably, children are often forgotten in vehicles by caregivers when a change to a normal daily routine has occurred, such as a parent who normally doesn’t drop a child off at daycare taking on that responsibility for one day.

More than a quarter of heatstroke tragedies are caused by children gaining unsupervised access to a vehicle. Examples include young children playing games such as “hide and go seek” and entering a hot vehicle to be quickly overcome by hyperthermia. For this reason, it is critical to lock parked vehicles to reduce this risk.

Unfortunately, children are often knowingly left in a vehicle; approximately 20 percents of these deaths occur because a caregiver left the child intentionally, yet not necessarily maliciously. Young children are left to “finish a nap” or the caregiver runs into a store or business to complete an errand without the child, not realizing the danger or how quickly brain damage can occur.

Twenty-one states, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, have laws preventing caregivers from leaving children unattended in a vehicle.

​​​​​​​If you see a child or pet left alone in a vehicle, dial 9-1-1 to report the incident and, if necessary, take action to remove them. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. “Look before you lock” your vehicle and when you exit, keep the vehicle locked so a child cannot gain access.

AAA Northeast has created these short educational videos covering steps motorists should take to protect their children and their dogs. For videos on this topic, please click links: