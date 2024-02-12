AAA Tips While Driving In Snowy And Icy Conditions

Substantial snowfall is in the forecast Tuesday, challenging drivers to be careful and considerate if they choose to drive in wintry conditions.

Nearly half of all bad-weather related crashes happen in the winter – even as many people take the advice to stay home and wait for snowfall to stop before driving. Nationally, wet, snowy and sloppy roads are a factor in nearly a half-million crashes every year during the winter months, according to AAA research.

AAA is reminding drivers that potentially significant snowfall throughout the Northeast this week requires motorists to reduce their speeds and be extra cautious when out on the roads. It’s also a time to be vigilant about scanning the sides of the roadway for pedestrians who might be avoiding snow-covered sidewalks and shoulders.

“Snowy roads can be treacherous for drivers and pedestrians alike,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, show other road users some love by driving slower and giving them more space.”

AAA recommends the following tips while driving in snowy and icy conditions:

Stay home . If you don’t have to leave the house, don’t. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.

. If you don’t have to leave the house, don’t. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out. Drive slowly . Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Accelerate and decelerate slowly . Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry, and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry, and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads. Increase your following distance . Allow at least five to six seconds of following distance between your vehicle and any vehicle in front of you. This space allows you time to stop safely if the other driver brakes suddenly.

. Allow at least five to six seconds of following distance between your vehicle and any vehicle in front of you. This space allows you time to stop safely if the other driver brakes suddenly. Know your brakes . Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal. Don’t stop if you can avoid it . There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it. Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little momentum going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly. Don’t stop going up a hill unless you must.

AAA also offers the following tips for preparing to drive in the snow:

Check your tire pressure . Tire pressure drops in the cold weather, so making sure your tires are properly inflated will help you maintain traction.

. Tire pressure drops in the cold weather, so making sure your tires are properly inflated will help you maintain traction. Clear your car . Make sure your entire windshield is cleared before you head out – not just on the driver’s side. Clean the entire car, including the rear windshield, windows, roof, and license plate.

. Make sure your entire windshield is cleared before you head out – not just on the driver’s side. Clean the entire car, including the rear windshield, windows, roof, and license plate. Make sure the exhaust pipe isn’t clogged. Snow, ice, or mud blocking the exhaust could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the vehicle when the engine is running.

Even though conditions can change at a moment’s notice, many drivers don’t carry an emergency kit for winter driving. AAA recommends always keeping the following items in your vehicle to handle whatever Mother Nature decides:

Cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Blankets

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

Flashlight with extra batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic toolkit including duct tape and warning devices such as flares or reflectors

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel