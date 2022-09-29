Abigail Adams Statue Dedication Nov. 5

Mayor Thomas P. Koch and the City of Quincy will honor the legacy of the Second First Lady of the United States of America, Abigail Adams in a statue dedication ceremony to be held on Saturday, Nov. 5th at 11 a.m. on the Hancock Adams Common, 1305 Hancock St. in Quincy.

The 7-foot bronze statue will hold a place of prominence in the Hancock Adams Common to honor Abigail and her role as a defining voice of the Revolutionary Era. Wife of second U.S. President John Adams and mother of sixth U.S. President John Quincy Adams, Abigail was a farmer, writer and patriot.

“Abigail is most likely the most important woman of her generation, whose actions and words continue to hold great influence even today,” Koch said. “Her statue belongs on the Common near her husband. There is not a marriage that, as a couple, has had a greater influence on who we are as a people than John and Abigail Adams, and the Common is absolutely the right place for both of their contributions to be recognized.

“Working with a group of Quincy advocates helped bring the project to life,” the mayor added.

Sergey Eylanbekov, the same renown sculptor responsible for the John Adams and John Hancock statues on the Common, created a statue of Abigail on the same scale as his existing sculptures. An area of the park has been redesigned for her to be placed along with the interpretive artwork detailing her legacy.

Keynote speakers for the event include two prominent political and historical authorities on Adams and her legacy. Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University, and Director of Harvard’s Edmond & Lily Safra Center for Ethics, and Catherine Allgor, the President of the Massachusetts Historical Society.

The event is open to the public.