Abraham F. Abdallah, 82

Abraham F. “Abe” Abdallah of Norwood, formerly of Quincy passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the age of 82.

Born and raised in Quincy, Abe was a graduate of Quincy High School in 1956. He started working at a very young age, namely at the local gas station. Abe went on to work at Boston Gear Works before starting his 30-year career with the Norfolk County Sheriff’s’ Office, where he retired as an Assistant Deputy Superintendent. Abe was the last person to hold the rank of major at the NCSO, and was considered a mentor and teammate to many. Abe was a Board Member of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials, Inc. (“IAABO”), and loved refereeing basketball games. He also enjoyed trips to the gun range.

Abe was the son of the late Fred and Amelia (Haddad) Abdallah and the former husband of the late Bernice H. “Chickie” Abdallah. Abe was also predeceased by his brother George F. Abdallah of Quincy and sister Bella R. Keady of N.J. Abe was the loving father of the late Fred A. Abdallah and his wife Mary E. Abdallah of Quincy; Ann M. “Abby” Ash of Quincy; and James A. “Jim” Abdallah and his wife Andrea of Weymouth. Cherished Grandfather (“Jidoo”) to Nicole M. Price and her husband William, Richard C. Ash, and Brianna, Danielle and James Abdallah; Abe is also survived by many family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Church 550 Washington Street, Quincy. Burial is at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy.

Donations in Abe’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.