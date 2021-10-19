Adam S. Harris, 44

Adam Samuel “Atom” Harris, age 44, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at home.

Adam was born in Weymouth, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1996, and attended Bridgewater State University.

Adam was employed as an analyst in the financial services industry for over twenty years, most recently with Voya Financial in Braintree.

He enjoyed gaming, was talented at drawing, and had an interest in Comic Con. He had a special place in his heart for Camp Wellville in Ashburnham. As a child he spent his summers there, and often went back as an adult for spiritual refreshment.

Beloved son of Martha Sue (Luongo) Harris of Quincy and the late Richard Arthur Harris. Devoted brother of Scott MacDonald Harris and his wife Ofelia Martinez of New York, and Alexander Frederick Harris and his wife Susie Donahue of Boston.

Adam was an incredible uncle and loved spending time with his nephews, Xavier and Maxim.

Fiancé of Laurie Lynn Parrish of Quincy.

Adam is survived by his longtime friends, Daniel Turner of Weymouth, Chad Cram of Florida and all the members of his honorary extended family in the Wakeham clan.

He is also survived by his aunts; Dona Stein, Betsy Dillbeck and his uncle Frank J. Luongo and several loving cousins and friends.

Memorial Services will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church, 270 Franklin Street, Quincy, on Saturday, October 23, at 11a.m. Pastor Drew Hanson will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those attending be vaccinated and wear face coverings.

For those who wish, donations in Adam’s memory may be made to Camp Wellville, c/o Kathy Rowe, 8 Main Street, Ashburnham, MA 01430 or any charity that fights childhood cancer.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.