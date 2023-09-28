Adam W. DeBoer, 46

Adam W. DeBoer, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 46.

Adam was born in Weymouth on October 21, 1976. He was raised in North Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1994. Adam was a member of UA Pipefitters Local 537.

Adam loved to travel and experience new places. He was also an avid sports fan.

Adam was loyal, determined, comical, and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Adam was a cherished son of Robert “Gus” and Jeanne (Wood) DeBoer of Quincy. He was the devoted brother of Erik DeBoer and his wife Christine of Quincy and Todd DeBoer of Quincy. Adam was the loving godfather and uncle of Kyle DeBoer of Quincy, and is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, October 5, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Adam’s name to: Santa’s Helpers C/O Mike Falco, 44 Orchard Dr., Pembroke, MA 02359.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.